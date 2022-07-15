Making your savings last

Reaching retirement means more time to spend with family, to enjoy your hobbies, to travel and try new things.

But making your retirement savings last can be difficult, especially for those who have tied those funds to an ever-fluctuating stock market. If your plan is to live on your savings, while also perhaps leaving an inheritance as a legacy for your loved ones, you’ll have to make every dollar count. Here’s how to do it.

ANNUITIES

Annuities have become increasingly popular in retirement planning, since they provide a guaranteed stream of income no matter how the stock market is faring. That can be of particular comfort, considering how volatile Wall Street has been more recently. Annuities are basically insurance products, with variable and fixed options. You pay up front for the annuity, then earn a steady return on investment for a set period of time. The annuity is secure, as long as the company that issued it remains financially sound. There are a couple of notable downsides with annuities: Your money is locked away in this investment, and there are expensive fees if you try to access it.

SECOND CAREER

Ironically, retirement doesn’t have to mean you stop working. Many people relish the chance to start a second career. These jobs, typically worked on a part-time basis, might be an offshoot of your previous professional experience, or perhaps in something new that you have always been interested in. Either way, extra earned income means you’ll access less of your savings in early retirement, while staying active and engaged. Both things can be very important in our golden years.

GET GOOD ADVICE

Whatever route you choose, one of the best ways to make your retirement savings last as long as you will is to seek out professional advice on investing and money management. Ask friends and neighbors for recommendations on finding a financial advisor in your area, then make sure they have a solid local reputation and current certifications. The best advisors won’t pressure you to purchase a specific product, but will instead tailor their advice to your personal needs. If someone gives you a hard sell, look for another advisor. The right one will help you make the kind of money-management reevaluations needed for retirement, even if you’ve always done a good job of investing while still on a career track.