Man facing second divorce mulls reunion with first wife

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married 20 years. He is now on vacation in Thailand with his best buddy (without me again) for the third time in as many years.

After doing some research, I have discovered that this place is a major sex tourism destination also known as "Sodom on the Sea." My husband says he stays away from all the hanky-panky and goes there only for the beach, the food, the culture and "guy time" with his best friend. My girlfriends all tell me I am foolish and naive. Am I? -- SUSPICIOUS IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR SUSPICIOUS: I have my opinion, but not knowing your husband, I'm hesitant to accuse him of being an adulterer. However, you know him pretty well by now. (I assume that having researched your husband's chosen vacation spot, you have seen your doctor to be checked for STDs.) My questions to you would be -- in your heart of hearts -- what do YOU think? And if you agree with your girlfriends, what are you prepared to do about it?

DEAR ABBY: Many years ago, my wife and I decided we would help each other write our obituaries. I know this may seem macabre, but when she died a few years ago, after 48 years of marriage, it was less stressful to just fill in the date and age. What do you think? -- PRACTICAL UPSTATE NEW YORKER

DEAR PRACTICAL: I think that if it worked for you, other readers might consider it. Many people wonder what will be said of them after they're gone. This way, they can add or delete as they wish.

