Man's explosive anger causes concern for easygoing fiancee

DEAR ABBY: I'm engaged to a wonderful guy. He is very sweet, and I'm beyond thankful for him. I wouldn't trade him for the world. But he has a character flaw that's hard to ignore. When he gets frustrated, he screams out loud and takes a while to get himself together.

When he lost his phone on a plane and was angry for hours, he pouted and scowled like the world had just ended. I have a very easygoing personality, and I don't understand this type of behavior. (He contacted his phone provider, and a new phone was delivered to him within 24 hours.)

When I talked to him about his anger, he said sometimes people get frustrated and show emotions. He added that he has noticed this issue, and it's something he's been working on for years. What should I do or say the next time we encounter a mishap and he becomes angry? -- WONDERING IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

DEAR WONDERING: Your fiance may be a perfectionist or even have a touch of OCD, which is why he is so hard on himself when he makes a mistake and becomes frustrated. For his own sake (and yours), he needs to find a better way of venting his emotions.