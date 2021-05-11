Many Husker receivers have left, but Scott Frost is confident anyway

LINCOLN, Neb. — Troy Walters had plenty of praise for his new receiver signees.
It was late December 2018. The Huskers had won four of their last six and took excellent Ohio State and Iowa teams to the wire. NU quarterback Adrian Martinez was coming off a big freshman year, and receiver Stanley Morgan had notched the school's first 1,000-yard season to finish a record-breaking career.
So great production was foretold for Nebraska’s incoming pass-catchers. Wan’Dale Robinson, Darien Chase and Jamie Nance were signed and sealed when Walters, then NU’s offensive coordinator and receivers coach, offered his thoughts on each through the school’s social media platforms.
“When the ball's in his hands he's a tremendous playmaker,” Walters said of Nance.
“He can help in a number of different ways,” Walters said of Chase.
Robinson, of course, was the crown jewel of the class, a do-it-all type fated for receiver and, as Scott Frost hinted, a little running back. (He wasn’t kidding about the last part.)
A few months later, NU added Demariyon Houston to the 2019 recruiting class.
“Receiver was one of the areas that we were way below the number of players that we need or would like to have when we walked into the door a year ago,” Frost said. “That was one of our priorities, to get some guys in and bring them along and start developing.”
All four are now gone. So are the receivers NU signed in the 2017 and 2018 classes.
Of that vast group, most left with little production. One graduated (Mike Williams), one was kicked off the team after being charged with a crime (Andre Hunt), and one didn’t show up (Dominick Watt). Robinson had a spectacular two seasons before leaving for Kentucky because he didn’t like how he became the de facto ball carrier whenever Nebraska’s running back well ran dry.
And yet NU’s current group of receivers left no room on the depth chart for Nance and Houston, who both entered the transfer portal over the weekend. This group has Frost — a former receivers coach — so excited that he can be bold with his evaluation.
“It’s the best it’s been," Frost said, "talent and depth-wise.”
Here’s how Nebraska rebuilt the position so quickly:
» Key transfer portal additions: It's fair to say Samori Touré, Oliver Martin and Levi Falck are in NU’s top group of receivers at the moment. Martin and Falck joined Nebraska as walk-ons. Touré and Falck came from FCS programs. Touré, an FCS All-American at Montana in 2019, had the most production at his previous stop, but all three came to Lincoln with a grasp of major college football.
Touré, in particular, has impressed Martinez and was his frequent target while working in the slot during the spring game.
“A big target who is very reliable,” Martinez said. “Not saying that anyone else isn’t, but it’s been easy to gain chemistry with him.”
» Walk-ons working their way up: Falck fits the bill, and so does Wyatt Liewer, an O’Neill graduate who joined Frost’s first walk-on class and appeared in all eight games last season. Liewer was a willing and able blocker, a must in Frost’s system — and a struggle for some of the receivers who left.
» Recruiting height, length and strength: Nance and Houston better fit the mold of some of Frost’s receivers at Oregon and UCF — great speed, slighter build. The same was even true of Robinson, who was rarely asked to block but had to grow into the task.
Recent Husker receiver signees — Zavier Betts, Omar Manning and Will Nixon in the 2020 class; Kamonte Grimes, Shawn Hardy and Latrell Neville in 2021 — are taller, longer and better suited for the Big Ten. They probably wouldn't beat Houston — a high school sprinter — in the 40-yard dash, but Camp Randall in November isn't a track meet.
» Tight ends who understand the system inside and out — and can help: Austin Allen enters his fourth season in the system, Travis Vokolek his third. They know how the offense works, where they can get open and what defenses might do against NU’s schemes. That helps Husker receivers, and it wasn’t a shock the tight ends accounted for 22% of the team’s receptions in 2020. That likely goes up in 2021.
Potential isn’t production, though. Touré hasn’t caught any passes at NU yet, and the much-touted Manning has barely played. Walters’ replacement, Matt Lubick, was careful to pump too much excitement in spring camp.
Frost, however, has been more bullish about a team sore spot. The departure of two scholarship receivers who’d never played — and probably weren’t going to — underlined his confidence.
“I don’t think we have a bunch of holes on the roster like I’ve felt like we’ve had in the past,” Frost said. “That has to do with recruiting and the talent we have on the roster, but also the work they’ve put in.”