March posts sports betting record in Iowa

Winnings by Iowa players totaled nearly $148 million. The sportsbooks netted nearly $13.5 million in profits and paid $908,011 in state taxes.

For the first three quarters of fiscal 2021, Iowans have wagered more than $874 million on college and professional sports events, with net receipts to the gambling industry approaching $67.7 million and state tax collections totaling $4.57 million.

“Iowa was one of the few legal sports betting jurisdictions to actually improve per-day betting in February, so it is no surprise that sportsbooks set new highs in March,” said Jessica Welman, an analyst for PlayIA.com.

“With new operators coming online and the in-person registration requirement long gone, the Hawkeye State is well-positioned ahead of the inevitable summer slowdown,” she said.

Iowa also set a record for per-day betting average at $5.2 million in March’s 31 days.

Ohorilko said he anticipated the volume of sports wagering advertisements would level off somewhat as betting moves into “a quiet period” before ramping up for the fall football season.

But he noted that Iowa remains a growing and competitive market with “potentially” another 15 online sportsbook companies entering the market.