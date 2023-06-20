Mardi Gras is back in Sioux City.
The long-awaited Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade will be making it return to downtown on June 30. The free celebration will feature floats from several Siouxland businesses and non-profits and tens of thousands of beads being thrown into the crowds.
With registration being closed as of June 16, parade-goers can count on seeing a similar number of floats as last year participating in the parade. They can also look forward to anticipated return of popular floats from the Abu Bekr Oriental Band, State Steel Supply Company and Saturday in the Park.
“We still have a few more floats trickling in to participate,” said Amada Contreras, the woman in charge of registration and entry for the parade. “People should expect a similar attendance to last year.”
The search for this year’s grand marshal(s) has also been running smoothly. An announcement should be made within the week, according to Contreras.
While the typical affairs should be expected of the parade, a few changes have been made to the route from the previous year. Rather than going along Fourth Street, floats will turn east onto Third Street from Pierce Street. The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center and end on Iowa Street. So, make sure you grab your spot early.
Any additional information regarding the parade can be found at TysonCenter.com.
Laissez les bons temps rouler! (Let the food times roll!)