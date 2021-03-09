MARK SHIELDS: Humorous political stories as antidote to March

In the New England where I grew up, March was an unpopular month -- wet, muddy, cold and, with the occasional late-spring snowfall and mud, really ugly. Nobody ever wrote a memorable (or unmemorable) ode to the charms of March.

For this reason, we all about now need a good smile, or even a chuckle, for which I turn, irrespective of party of origin, to a few of my favorite political one-liners.

During his presidential campaign, Ronald Reagan was regularly reminded of many of his non-Oscar-nominated appearances on the silver screen. Reagan was remarkably even-tempered when questioned about his mostly unmemorable roles. On the campaign plane one day, a reporter, asking for the candidate's autograph, produced a glossy studio photo of Reagan and his co-star Bonzo the chimpanzee from "Bedtime for Bonzo." The Gipper obliged and with a twinkle in his eye inscribed, "I'm the one with the wristwatch."

No politician was wittier than Texas Gov. Ann Richards, who explained to a college graduation audience that she was only the second woman to be governor of the Lone Star State. The first, Richards explained, was Miriam Amanda "Ma" Ferguson, who was called "Ma" because she was married to "Pa" Ferguson. Ma initially ran for governor because Pa had been impeached.