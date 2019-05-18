COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Iowa shortstop Tanner Wetrich had a game for the ages, blasting two game-tying home runs -- a three-run shot in the third and a grand slam in the eighth -- for seven RBIs, but it wasn’t enough as Maryland outlasted Iowa 10-8 in Big Ten Conference baseball action Saturday afternoon at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium.
The win wrapped up a three-game series sweep for the Terrapins, who locked in the sixth seed for the upcoming Big Ten Tournament, which will be played at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha May 22-26. Iowa also advanced as the number eight seed and will face top seeded Indiana in the first round on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Wetrich wasn’t the only Tanner who was locked in offensively. Tanner Padgett also went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored. Padgett’s four-hit day was his second of the season to become the first Hawkeye to record two four-hit games.
Iowa took its first lead of the series on Padgett’s solo home run in the top of the second, but fell behind 4-1 after three innings. Wetrich’s three-run blast to dead center briefly tied the game at four before Maryland took a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the inning.
The Terrapins extended their lead to 8-4 through seven innings. With the bases loaded, Wetrich’s grand slam tied the game at eight in the top of the eighth. His fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh RBIs of the game gave Iowa a momentum boost and gave the Hawkeyes their second four-run comeback of the series. Senior Mitchell Boe was stranded at first base to end the frame.
In the bottom of the eighth, Maryland retook the lead on a Chris Alleyne double to right field off junior Grant Leonard, who received the loss, that scored two runs. Iowa trailed 10-8 heading to the ninth inning.
Brett McCleary, who entered the game as a sub, led off the ninth with a double to left field, but he was stranded at second base after the next three Hawkeyes were retired. Iowa left seven runners on base.
From the start, Hawkeye pitchers struggled to get outs in key situations, allowing 13 hits -- seven for extra bases. Junior starting pitcher Grant Judkins lasted only three innings – his shortest outing of the season – allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks.