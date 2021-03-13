Maryland women win Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — After four games in about 90 hours, the Iowa women’s basketball team simply ran out of gas Saturday afternoon.
It also ran into a very prolific offense.
Maryland, the nation’s top scoring offense, dropped 100-plus points on Iowa for the second time this season.
Powered by five players in double-figure scoring, seventh-ranked Maryland cruised to the Big Ten tournament title with a 104-84 triumph over Iowa in the championship game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
“I love where this team is at right now,” said Maryland coach and Cedar Rapids native Brenda Frese, whose team improved to 24-2 and possibly positioned itself for a No. 1 seed in next week’s NCAA Tournament. “I wouldn’t want to play us.”
Iowa knocked off Purdue, Rutgers and Michigan State by double figures each of the previous three nights to reach the final but had no answer for Maryland.
In particular, it had no solution for keeping the Terps off the glass.
Maryland snagged 18 offensive rebounds and turned them into 26 points. It committed only six turnovers and led from the outset to claim its fifth tournament title in the last seven years.
“I can really see (Maryland) getting to the Final Four,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.
“They are such an offensive juggernaut.”
The Terps, who trounced the Hawkeyes 111-93 during the regular season, tallied 15 of the game’s first 20 points. Iowa crawled back to get within 22-18, but Maryland scored seven consecutive points off second-chance opportunities, including a 3-pointer from Katie Benzan.
“(Rebounds) were huge,” Bluder said. “We gave up too many offensive rebounds. They scored 26 points off those rebounds and 28 points off our turnovers. That’s 54 points, and we lost by 20. It is just too much.”
Iowa (18-9) whittled a 15-point deficit to eight at 38-30, but Maryland responded with eight straight and the margin swelled to 55-37 at halftime.
Hawkeye junior Monika Czinano had 22 points and seven rebounds while freshman Caitlin Clark tossed in 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and recorded seven assists for the Hawkeyes. Both were named to the all-tournament team.
“I’m disappointed in the loss, and I do think we could have played better, but I’m not disappointed with the effort this week from our women,” Bluder said. “We came here and made it to the championship. Nobody thought that was going to happen at the beginning of the year or even at the beginning of the week."