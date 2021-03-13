Maryland women win Big Ten tournament

“They are such an offensive juggernaut.”

The Terps, who trounced the Hawkeyes 111-93 during the regular season, tallied 15 of the game’s first 20 points. Iowa crawled back to get within 22-18, but Maryland scored seven consecutive points off second-chance opportunities, including a 3-pointer from Katie Benzan.

“(Rebounds) were huge,” Bluder said. “We gave up too many offensive rebounds. They scored 26 points off those rebounds and 28 points off our turnovers. That’s 54 points, and we lost by 20. It is just too much.”

Iowa (18-9) whittled a 15-point deficit to eight at 38-30, but Maryland responded with eight straight and the margin swelled to 55-37 at halftime.

Hawkeye junior Monika Czinano had 22 points and seven rebounds while freshman Caitlin Clark tossed in 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and recorded seven assists for the Hawkeyes. Both were named to the all-tournament team.

“I’m disappointed in the loss, and I do think we could have played better, but I’m not disappointed with the effort this week from our women,” Bluder said. “We came here and made it to the championship. Nobody thought that was going to happen at the beginning of the year or even at the beginning of the week."

