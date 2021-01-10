New England Patriots linebacker Matt Chatham (No. 58) races to the end zone with a fumble during a 2003 game.
Matt Chatham, a North High School and University of South Dakota graduate, won three Super Bowls in a nine-year NFL career. He played primarily for the New England Patriots. In this image, he returns a fumble.
Â
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A look at some famous folks who once called Sioux City home. Think we missed someone? Email us your suggestion.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.