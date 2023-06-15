Schulz says beef prices have remained reasonable compared with pork prices.

“You haven’t seen beef prices get as wide of a gap with pork prices as we would’ve thought,” he says. “It’s still competitive with pork.”

As for demand’s familiar counterpart, supply, economists are expecting a gradual rebuild of the national cattle herd from the liquidation in recent years due to widespread drought.

Dry conditions persist in many parts of the Midwest and High Plains, which limit efforts to start rebuilding. Also, Brown says profitability is not as high as the national herd rebuild of 2015 and 2016, meaning there is less incentive.

“I think profitability matters here,” he says. “… Although we have record prices, we don’t have record profitability.”

Griffith says many cattle producers are waiting to see what this year’s hay crop looks like before going ahead full steam on rebuilding.

“We had such low hay stocks, using them through the winter, no one wanted to retain heifers until we knew what kind of hay crop we’d have this year,” he says.

Schulz says beef producers need strong demand ahead to help offset the cost of building the national cattle herd. He adds it takes time to save heifers, have them grow up and have a calf, and then for that calf to hit the market.

“Even if we started expansion today, it’s going to be several years before we realize that, just because of the biology,” Schulz says.

He says pork producers are facing tough times right now, and the key to getting out of those is simple.

“Demand, demand and more demand for pork,” Schulz says. “We need strong demand for pork to pull us out of it.”