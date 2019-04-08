MINH VUONG
Realtor® with CENTURY 21 ProLink
How long have you been a Realtor®?
I just became a Realtor® on January 14, 2019 with CENTURY 21 Prolink.
Where are you from?
I’m originally came from Ho chi Minh City, Vietnam. I came over to the U.S. with my parents and 3 brothers in June of 1998.
Why did you choose to be a Realtor®?
I choose to be a Realtor® because I get to be my own boss and I don’t like sitting at a desk all day.
What is your favorite house style?
Ranch style house.
What accomplishment are you most proud of?
That I get to serve in a United States Army and got to go overseas to Afghanistan in 2010-2011.
What's your hidden talent?
Singing
What was your childhood nickname?
Ming Chay, which means that I run everywhere we go.
What is your favorite song?
‘What are Words’ by Chris Medina.
What is one of your favorite quotes?
“Love isn’t finding a perfect person. It’s seeing an imperfect person perfectly” by Sam Keen
If you could have dinner with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
Buddha, Bruce Lee, Stan Lee!!
Who would play you in a movie?
Bradley Cooper!!!
Who's your favorite movie / television character?
Kevin Melone (The Office).
Android or iPhone?
Android for life!!
What's your favorite meal?
Anything that's free.
If you could only take three items to a desert island, what would they be?
A boat and 2 paddles.
When you're not at the office, where can people find you?
The gym.
What was your first car?
Honda Accord.
What was your worst / best job?
Best = Casino dealer.
Worst = working at Great Wall Oriental Food Store for $6 an hour for 12 hours a day.
Best concert / show / entertainment you've ever been to?
At Atlanta Georgia listening to favorite Vietnamese singer (Ung Hoang Phuc).
What is your favorite holiday?
Halloween because I don't have to act a certain way, dress a certain day, etc. I love all the Halloweeen decorations and I love the excuse to dress as a favorite character (I'm too old to trick-or-treat, but that doesn't stop me from dressing up).
If you were an animal, what animal would you be?
Ant, I'm a hard worker and a great team player.