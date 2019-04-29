KYLE UHL
Realtor® with CENTURY 21 ProLink
How long have you been a Realtor®?
I just started this year in January.
Where are you from?
I was raised in Mapleton.
Why did you choose to be a Realtor®?
I loved the idea of working for myself, interacting with all kinds of people, and making a good career for myself all at the same time.
What is your favorite house style?
Cape Cod.
What accomplishment are you most proud of?
Being a good dad. There’s nothing more rewarding than kids.
What's your hidden talent?
Motocross. I raced for about 10 years.
When you're not at the office, where can people find you?
Usually at home with the family.
What was your childhood nickname?
I’ve actually never had a nickname.
What is your favorite song?
Don’t You Worry Child by Swedish House Mafia
What is one of your favorite quotes?
“If you don’t build your own dream, someone else will hire you to help build theirs.”
-Dhirubhai Ambani
If you could have dinner with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
George Washington, Kevin Hart, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Who would play your in a movie?
Leonardo Dicaprio
Who's your favorite movie character?
Denzel Washington
Android or iPhone?
iPhone
What's your favorite meal?
A good steak dinner off the grill.
If you could only take three items to a desert island, what would they be?
My phone, some headphones, and dog for company.
What was your first car?
2005 Pontiac Bonneville
What was your worst/best job?
Worst job has been roofing houses and the best job besides a Realtor® was working at UPS.
Best concert / show / entertainment you've ever been to?
The 2018 Super Bowl.
What is your favorite holiday?
Christmas
If you were an animal, what animal would you be?
Eagle