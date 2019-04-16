DOUG PATRICK
Realtor® with CENTURY 21 ProLink
How long have you been a Realtor®?
I’ve been a Realtor® for 3 years.
Where are you from?
Sioux City.
Why did you choose to be a Realtor®?
I love helping people and love the negotiations.
What is your favorite house style?
Ranch.
What accomplishment are you most proud of?
A life of good, hard work.
What's your hidden talent?
Singing, particularly Elvis.
When you're not at the office, where can people find you?
With the kids and grandkids, on the golf course, or working around the house.
What was your first car?
1949 Chevy Deluxe.
What was your worst / best job?
Best = GM at Wilson Concrete
Worst = unloading corn out of boxcars
Best concert / show / entertainment you've ever been to?
Elvis Presley June 20, 1977 at Pershing Auditorium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
What is your favorite holiday?
Christmas - I love the family get-togethers.