JUDY CLAYTON
Realtor® with United Real Estate Solutions
How long have you been a Realtor®?
Im' in my 39th year.
Where are you from?
South Sioux City
Why did you choose to be a Realtor®?
When I became a Realtor® I was pretty young and I thought it looked like fun. When I got into it, it was just in my blood.
What is your favorite house style?
I always look like ranch or an older bungalow with natural wood floors - a good straight house.
What accomplishment are you most proud of?
I would definitely say my family. It was why I worked. I put my kids through college and helped them get started. I have two children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
What was your childhood nickname?
I didn't have one.
What is your favorite music genre?
Rock 'n roll
Who's your favorite actress?
Shirley Maclaine
Who's your favorite movie character?
Donna, who played the mother in "Mamma Mia"
Android or iPhone?
iPhone
What's your favorite meal?
Prime rib with Texas toast, au jus and a baked potato - I have it two times a year.
If you could only take 3 items to a desert island, what would they be?
Water, a diary and a blanket
When you're not at the office, where can people find you?
Probably just home
What was your first car?
A 1956 Chevy - I got it for my 16th birthday.
What was your worst/best job?
Worst job: My dad had a cafe and if a waitress didn't show up I had to work her shift; Best job: Real Estate
If you could have dinner with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be?
My family members, may dad and mom and grandparents
What is your favorite holiday, and why?
Christmas - I love buying presents for my kids and grandkids. They're so excited when they can open presents.
What advice do you have for your 18-year-old self?
Stay focused.
What is something you do in your spare time?
I'm on a Parish Council at St. Michael's Church in South Sioux City.