WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade.” Time Magazine cheers, “if every musical had the brain, the heart, and the courage of WICKED, Broadway really would be a magical place.”
WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
Tags
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Authorities rule Sioux City businessman Dave Davenport died of blunt force trauma
-
UPDATED: I-29 bridge fire started in 'transient campground area' under bridge
-
Sioux City doctor faces criminal fraud charges
-
Authorities probe suspicious death, fire at deceased businessman's Sioux City home
-
IDOT: Burned I-29 bridge in Sioux City sustained structural damage