Save over 30% on The Office! Ultimate Trivia Party

The ULTIMATE Night of Trivia for the ULTIMATE Fans of The Office, hosted by the stars of the hit off-broadway musical, The Office! An Unauthorized Musical Parody, Sarah Mackenzie Baron (Michael Scott) and Tom McGovern (Jim/Andy).

Prepare yourself for a night of challenging trivia, awesome prizes, insider info on the tv show and the off broadway musical, and much, much more.

HOW IT WORKS:

This is a virtual event, which means you’ll watch a live stream remotely.

The game is hosted via ZOOM, and answers are submitted via your mobile device (smartphone or tablet) using KAHOOT, either on your mobile browser via URL: Kahoot.it or through the free KAHOOT app on the app store (iOS and Android)

You will receive a custom ZOOM Video Conference link to the Trivia Game Stream on your voucher. This link puts you live with our fabulous two host, and the other competitors!

HOW TO PLAY: