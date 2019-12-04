Save up to $64 on Michael Jackson ONE™ by Cirque du Soleil®

An Immersive Journey

Hailed by Rolling Stone as “A virtual parade of ‘wow’ moments,” Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil is an electrifying fusion of acrobatics, dance and visuals immersing the audience into the world of Michael's music. Driven by his biggest hits heard like never before in a riveting, state-of-the-art surround-sound environment Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil performs exclusively at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.



Schedule:

Thursday-Monday at 7:00pm & 9:30pm