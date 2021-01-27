MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside, Briar Cliff lose at home

SIOUX CITY — The University of Jamestown men's basketball completed its season sweep of Morningside on Wednesday, as the Jimmies defeated the Mustangs 76-67 in Sioux City.
Cole Woodford hit the go-ahead basket on a 3-pointer with 6 minutes, 26 seconds left in the game, and the Jimmies didn't relinquish their lead after that.
The game was tied at eight different points in the game and there were seven lead changes.
Trey Brown led the Mustangs with 21 points and 18 rebounds. Zach Imig also had a double-double, with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 86, BRIAR CLIFF 76: The Tigers jumped out to an 11-0 lead to start the game, and that was enough distance for DWU in the first half.
The Chargers did get within three points of their opponent Wednesday at Newman Flanagan Center. Quinn Vesey hit a layup with 11:33 left that made the score 57-54 in favor of DWU, but the Tigers responded with a 12-4 run to get some momentum back.
Jaden Kleinhesselink led the Chargers with 21 points. Sergeant Bluff-Luton graduate Conner Groves hit four 3-pointers, and he scored 18.
Vesey ended up with 17.
NORTHWESTERN 81, DORDT 67: The Red Raiders built a 14-point lead at the half on Wednesday.
The leading scorers for each team were freshmen.
Northwestern was led by Alex Van Kalsbeek. Van Kalsbeek, a former MOC-Floyd Valley standout, had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Trent Hilbrands also scored 18 for the Red Raiders.
DRAKE 78, MISSOURI STATE 73: Shanquan Hemphill had a career-high 24 points as Drake won its 15th consecutive game to start the season, narrowly defeating Missouri State 78-73 on Wednesday night.
Roman Penn had 18 points for Drake (15-0, 6-0 Missouri Valley Conference). D.J. Wilkins added 11 points. Tremell Murphy had 10 points.
Isiaih Mosley had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (9-3, 5-3). Gaige Prim added 20 points and 14 rebounds. Keaton Hervey had 10 points.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Drake defeated Missouri State 68-61 on Tuesday.
Dordt's leading scorer was Bryce Coppock. The West Sioux grad hit three 3s for a 17-point game. Jacob Vis scored 15 points.