MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside, Briar Cliff lose at home

SIOUX CITY — The University of Jamestown men's basketball completed its season sweep of Morningside on Wednesday, as the Jimmies defeated the Mustangs 76-67 in Sioux City.

Cole Woodford hit the go-ahead basket on a 3-pointer with 6 minutes, 26 seconds left in the game, and the Jimmies didn't relinquish their lead after that.

The game was tied at eight different points in the game and there were seven lead changes.

Trey Brown led the Mustangs with 21 points and 18 rebounds. Zach Imig also had a double-double, with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

DAKOTA WESLEYAN 86, BRIAR CLIFF 76: The Tigers jumped out to an 11-0 lead to start the game, and that was enough distance for DWU in the first half.

The Chargers did get within three points of their opponent Wednesday at Newman Flanagan Center. Quinn Vesey hit a layup with 11:33 left that made the score 57-54 in favor of DWU, but the Tigers responded with a 12-4 run to get some momentum back.

Jaden Kleinhesselink led the Chargers with 21 points. Sergeant Bluff-Luton graduate Conner Groves hit four 3-pointers, and he scored 18.

Vesey ended up with 17.