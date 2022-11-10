MercyOne Singing Hills Urgent Care moving

SIOUX CITY — MercyOne’s urgent care clinic in Singing Hills will move starting this week.

Beginning Monday, the clinic will open its doors at 3500 Singing Hills Boulevard, adjacent to the Singing Hills Walmart. The new location is, as MercyOne put it in a press release, a “stone’s throw” from the old location along Singing Hills Boulevard.

The clinic offers treatments for urgent, but non-emergency, medical conditions, including ear and eye infections, fever, minor cuts that may need stitches, broken bones or simple fractures, minor skin infections, severe sore throat, sprains and strains and vomiting and diarrhea, MercyOne said in a press release.

The clinic will also offer test results for COVID-19, flu and strep infections, and occupational health treatment for workplace injuries, DOT and non-DOT physicals, blood analysis, return-to-work examinations and drug testing.

As before, patients can walk in and appointments are not necessary, though wait times can be shortened with online check-in. Virtual visits are available when an in-person visit isn’t possible.