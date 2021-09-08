METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Drew Benson comes back to West football team

“We got everyone back on board,” Benson said. “We’re not just fold-overs no more. The problem we had is that we fall short after the first quarter, but I’m so proud of how we played for four quarters, and even overtime. That was the best team effort I’ve ever seen. It’s surreal.”

It was the first time Benson had won on a football field since his seventh-grade year. He didn’t win during his eighth-grade season, and he didn’t want to keep experiencing that frustration throughout his high-school days.

“It was hard for me to sit in the stands,” Benson said. “It was hard for me to see them get blown out.”

There was a moment, however, that changed Benson’s mind.

The Wolverines promoted Brandon Holmes during the summer of 2020 as the new head football coach.

Holmes had served as the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator for seven seasons before the 2020 campaign, but being promoted lifted a spark on the Westside.

Benson certainly felt a spark in himself when he learned Holmes had been promoted to head coaching status.

After he found out that Holmes was now the head play caller for the Wolverines, he went to Holmes’ office and said that he’ll be the team’s running back.