METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Drew Benson comes back to West football team

SIOUX CITY — Drew Benson stood in the crowd as a freshman and sophomore, seeing how much the West High School football team was getting beat week after week.
He was in the stands because he fell out of love with the game of football, but he couldn’t help but feel guilty about being with his peers, feeling those losses up close and personal.
Benson came back out last year, and it took him a while to fall in love with the sport.
He’s now a senior, and the Wolverines running back said he’s back in love with the game.
That love was seen Friday night in South Sioux City after the Wolverines’ 42-41 overtime win over the Cardinals.
Benson was seemingly everywhere on Friday night, gaining a touchdown as a rusher, receiver and a kickoff returner.
The Wolverines senior had 168 yards on the ground, then recorded 124 yards as a receiver in the backfield.
He had two yards on the ground and one more in the air.
Benson also took a second-half kickoff from the Cardinals for 85 yards that gave the Wolverines momentum back in a game that saw more shifts than a teeter-totter.
Benson helped the Wolverines break a 24-game losing streak, and he is this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.
“We got everyone back on board,” Benson said. “We’re not just fold-overs no more. The problem we had is that we fall short after the first quarter, but I’m so proud of how we played for four quarters, and even overtime. That was the best team effort I’ve ever seen. It’s surreal.”
It was the first time Benson had won on a football field since his seventh-grade year. He didn’t win during his eighth-grade season, and he didn’t want to keep experiencing that frustration throughout his high-school days.
“It was hard for me to sit in the stands,” Benson said. “It was hard for me to see them get blown out.”
There was a moment, however, that changed Benson’s mind.
The Wolverines promoted Brandon Holmes during the summer of 2020 as the new head football coach.
Holmes had served as the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator for seven seasons before the 2020 campaign, but being promoted lifted a spark on the Westside.
Benson certainly felt a spark in himself when he learned Holmes had been promoted to head coaching status.
After he found out that Holmes was now the head play caller for the Wolverines, he went to Holmes’ office and said that he’ll be the team’s running back.
“I instantly knew that I wanted to come back,” Benson said. “He put so much into the West community. He would let any of us players stay at his house if we needed to. His son is a part of us, he’s at practice. His whole family is at practice, cheering us on.”
Holmes didn’t hesitate to give Benson that chance, and it’s been a chance that Benson has been grateful for.
“He’s always had faith in me,” Benson said. “I was lacking varsity experience, but we just worked hard together and it showed.”
Benson and Holmes have a history together.
When Benson was in elementary school, Holmes was his afterschool activity teacher. Back when Holmes was playing football, he’d serve as a mentor to some of the kids on the Westside, and Benson was one of the kids who looked up to Holmes.
“We used to play dodgeball when he was at Morningside,” Benson recalled. “Everything on the Westside, I grew up around him. It was only right that I came out here and gave it my all for him.”
