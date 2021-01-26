METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City North's Nick Walters stays in the moment for senior season

SIOUX CITY — Nick Walters hasn’t let much stop him during his wrestling career at North High School.
Walters won four matches on Saturday at the Dave Ewing Invitational, and his one loss at the Ankeny tournament came to a ranked wrestler. Walters is this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.
One of Walters’ big wins came against Ankeny’s Cael Cox, 7-5. Cox is ranked fifth at 126.
Walters trailed 3-1 going into the third period, and he had to rely on the mindset he’s been working on all season: To not overthink things.
“Nick thinks he can hang with the best,” North coach Tanner Francksen-Small said. “He doesn’t see himself as an underdog. He’s always up for the challenge. He can go from zero-to-60 in less than a second and keep that pace all match long.”
Walters knew he needed to make an adjustment. He noticed that Cox was taking some early shots on him across his legs. If Cox had kept on doing that, Walters knew he could catch a Cox reach and get some back points through that.
Walters opened up the third period by getting an escape with 1 minute, 52 seconds remaining in the match.
Then, the Morningside wrestling commit took Cox down and got a three-point nearfall to give him a 7-3 lead.
Cox later escaped from Walters’ nearfall, but the fifth-ranked Hawks wrestler couldn’t do enough to beat Walters, ranked ninth in his weight class.
“I tried to be in the moment,” Walters said. “Just wrestle, don’t overthink moves. Wrestling on the edge of the mat, just never giving up. I was down but I was confident that I could come back and win the match. It was really important to keep on wrestling and never giving up. It’s not over until it’s over.”
Walters also beat Spencer’s Kade Johnson in a 68-12 Stars win over the Tigers, won 3-1 in sudden victory over Independence’s Carter Straw and pinned Council Bluff Lincoln’s Taylor Owens in 54 seconds.
Walters’ lone loss came against Class 2A third-ranked Chase Fiser of Bondurant-Farrar. Fiser won that match, 6-2.
“I don’t think I wrestled my best in that match, but it’s still nice to know that I’ll be able to wrestle with the top guys,” Walters said. “Everyone has their moments, and I've been pretty good about it. Once the whistle blows, my mind just switches off. I just wrestle. The main thing is to attack and set my pace for the match.”
The cliche of “not over until it’s over” has extra meaning for Walters.
The Stars senior has had two knee surgeries in the last calendar year, but he hasn’t let his injuries stop him from competing in his favorite sport. His most recent surgery came last fall after having a procedure done on his other knee back in March.
He didn’t notice he was having difficulty with his most recent knee pain until the start of the cross country season.
“I just wanted to be able to move around like a normal person, and I also knew I could also bounce back,” Walters said. “I messed up both of them, but I knew I could get back to life as it was. It’s been a pretty wild ride, but I just had to trust the process. I know that’s a cliche thing to say. It was a lot to deal with. I like just being a part of the team and I love to compete.”
Walters took some time off and recovered. He went through some physical therapy, and through that, worked on his single-leg exercises and stretches. Now, Walters feels just as healthy as he did during last year’s wrestling season.
Francksen-Small has tried hard to keep Walters healthy throughout the season, so that he can be as ready as possible for districts in the next coming weeks.
“Right now, he’s 100 percent,” Francksen-Small said. “Wrestling is like a team sport but also it’s an individual sport. You’ve got to take care of yourself first.”
Up next for Walters, though, is the Missouri River meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at Long Lines Family Center in Sioux City.
“To me, Nick is hard-headed,” Francksen-Small said. “If things don't go his way, he fights for that way. He doesn’t really change his style. He wants to wrestle in his way.”
After the season is over, Walters will stay home to wrestle for the Mustangs. Walters’ top goal is to become an All-American.
“I think Coach (Jake) Stevenson is a great guy,” Walters said. “I know I like the coaching staff and atmosphere. He believes in me and knows I can do really good.”
Honorable mentions
Isaac Bruns, Dakota Valley boys basketball: Bruns scored 35 points on Saturday night to help the top-ranked Panthers beat Sioux Valley at the Corn Palace.
Carter Kuehl, Bishop Heelan boys basketball: Kuehl scored a combined 23 points last week in the Crusaders’ two wins over North and Lawton-Bronson.