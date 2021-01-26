METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City North's Nick Walters stays in the moment for senior season

He didn’t notice he was having difficulty with his most recent knee pain until the start of the cross country season.

“I just wanted to be able to move around like a normal person, and I also knew I could also bounce back,” Walters said. “I messed up both of them, but I knew I could get back to life as it was. It’s been a pretty wild ride, but I just had to trust the process. I know that’s a cliche thing to say. It was a lot to deal with. I like just being a part of the team and I love to compete.”

Walters took some time off and recovered. He went through some physical therapy, and through that, worked on his single-leg exercises and stretches. Now, Walters feels just as healthy as he did during last year’s wrestling season.

Francksen-Small has tried hard to keep Walters healthy throughout the season, so that he can be as ready as possible for districts in the next coming weeks.

“Right now, he’s 100 percent,” Francksen-Small said. “Wrestling is like a team sport but also it’s an individual sport. You’ve got to take care of yourself first.”

Up next for Walters, though, is the Missouri River meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at Long Lines Family Center in Sioux City.