METRO BASEBALL NOTEBOOK: Sioux City East, Bishop Heelan lead early pack in Missouri River Conference

SIOUX CITY — The East High School baseball team hasn’t forgotten about how its season ended last season in the Class 4A playoffs.
In fact, the Black Raiders are spending Saturday at the same field where 2020 ended.
Following a sweep of North on Thursday, the Black Raiders will take their 8-1 record -- 8-0 in the Missouri River Conference, too -- to Johnston for a weekend tournament.
The Dragons knocked out the Black Raiders in a 4A substate final, and there were two things that stuck with East.
The first one was that the game went into extra innings. They remembered being in control of that game for a little bit until Johnston hit a grand slam during the game.
That grand slam also provided a little sense that East was still within reach of the Dragons, even though Johnston went all the way to the 4A championship.
So, the Black Raiders learned that scoring early and pitching well are both important.
And, East has done both of those things.
For example, in Thursday’s sweep over the Stars, the Black Raiders scored 15 runs over the first two innings.
The Black Raiders have some hard hitters in all spots of the lineup.
The lead-off hitter is senior Cam Riemer, who leads the Black Raiders with three home runs and 14 RBIs.
“That’s just another acknowledgement of how good the bottom of the lineup is doing,” East coach Trevor Miller said. “They get on-base however they can. Cam and Terrick (Thompson) come up and crush the baseball.”
Aiden Haukap has 13 RBIs, and No. 9 hitter Kolby Theisen has a tie for the team-lead with 13 hits. Haukap also has 13 hits.
“What you’re seeing is that hard work paying off early,” Miller said. “We expect we’re going to be in a substate with a very good Des Moines. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.”
From a pitching standpoint, senior Cael Boever has thrown the most innings with 10, and he has not allowed an earned run in those 30 outs.
Boever has picked up where he left off last season, but he has a new pitch to his arsenal.
According to Miller, Boever developed a changeup in the offseason. His changeup has a lot of drop on it, and it compliments his fastball.
“That dude, he just gets in the zone,” Miller said. “If you’re a hitter going up against Cael, you better be going up there ready to swing the bat. On top of that, he’s got good velocity and he has a good slider. That changeup makes him even more difficult to hit.”
The Black Raiders have used 10 guys so far, and Miller hinted that a couple other players will make pitching debuts this upcoming week.
Here’s a look at the other four metro teams looking ahead to the baseball season:
Bishop Heelan
The Crusaders saw the future a little earlier than expected, but coach Andy Osborne anticipated that.
The younger Crusaders had to step up and play in a substate semi final against Storm Lake at home, because a few of the seniors had to sit out due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Tornadoes won that game, but the younger players realized that they could play at the varsity level.
Osborne has seen that confidence grow as the young season goes along.
The Crusaders entered play on Friday with a 6-1 record, winning three of four in Missouri River play.
“Basically, we had to manage the stress of being varsity players,” Osborne said. “They’ve done a pretty good job of it. They just go out there and play baseball.”
The Crusaders are playing ball without an ounce of pressure in the world. Take last Friday night, for example.
Heelan went over to Harlan, and that rivalry is one that the Crusaders cherish. Before the game, Osborne sat down with starting pitcher Jaren Bleeker to discuss the option of pitching against the Cyclones.
Bleeker accepted the assignment, not knowing the history of the rivalry. Bleeker didn’t even know where Harlan was on a map.
“I said, ‘You’re going to do great,’” Osborne said. “He pitched great and settled in. That’s a microcosm of what happened the first week. They were doing things they shouldn’t be ready to do.”
Shane Sanderson and Brett Sitzmann each lead the Crusaders with eight RBIs.
Sitzmann has also pitched the most innings with 14, and he has an ERA of 1.00.
Sioux City North
In a couple years, the Stars will be experienced with veteran players. In the meantime, coach Nick Tillo will try to give his young players that experience and knowledge they need to play better down the road.
The Stars are 1-8 after Thursday’s sweep to East, and that lone win came against Le Mars on May 25. They’ve been swept since then by Heelan and West.
“I think right now, we’re trying to be consistent,” Tillo said. “We’ll play a good game and then we would play a horrible game. The biggest thing we need to work on is being consistent and then develop, develop, develop.”
The Stars do have five seniors, led by Evan Helvig.
Helvig plays shortstop, and he’s hitting .222 after the nine-game start. His biggest job, according to Tillo, is showing the younger Stars how to play the right way. After all, Helvig started all four years until Tillo.
“He’s trying to be another coach out there,” Helvig said. “He’s leading by example. I talked to him (last Friday), and I told him to stay positive and lead for us.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Even though the Warriors lost key players like Daniel Wright, Deric Fitzgerald and Spencer Kleene – just to name a few – the expectations stay the same.
Get to another state tournament.
The Warriors sit at 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the conference entering the weekend, and coach Matt Nelson can see the team start to figure things out.
The Warriors swept Council Bluffs Lincoln on Thursday, including a 12-2 win in the nightcap.
“I think our team is a work-in-progress, and I like the steps that they’re taking,” Nelson said after Thursday’s games. “We have a lot of different guys in a lot of different positions, but they’ve stepped up to the challenge so far.
“I think if we continue to progress, we’ll have a nice seed come tournament time,” Nelson added.
Warriors junior Aidan Sieperda leads the Warriors with six RBIs while hitting .667. Sieperda is one of three Warriors who have hit a home run so far.
Matthew McCrory and Drake Van Meter are the other two.
Sieperda also leads SB-L with wins on the mound at two. He has a 3.71 ERA and has eight strikeouts, entering Thursday.
Sioux City West
Like North, the Wolverines are 1-5 in the conference, but are 3-6 overall.
The Wolverines swept North and also beat Le Mars to tally their three wins.
Junior Brady Larson leads the Wolverines with six RBIs, and he’s hitting .292.
Wolverines senior Keenan Hegna has the team’s lone home run, and Hegna has a .379 average.
Hegna also has the team lead in pitching strikeouts with 18. He has an ERA of 3.18.