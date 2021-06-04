METRO BASEBALL NOTEBOOK: Sioux City East, Bishop Heelan lead early pack in Missouri River Conference

The lead-off hitter is senior Cam Riemer, who leads the Black Raiders with three home runs and 14 RBIs.

“That’s just another acknowledgement of how good the bottom of the lineup is doing,” East coach Trevor Miller said. “They get on-base however they can. Cam and Terrick (Thompson) come up and crush the baseball.”

Aiden Haukap has 13 RBIs, and No. 9 hitter Kolby Theisen has a tie for the team-lead with 13 hits. Haukap also has 13 hits.

“What you’re seeing is that hard work paying off early,” Miller said. “We expect we’re going to be in a substate with a very good Des Moines. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.”

From a pitching standpoint, senior Cael Boever has thrown the most innings with 10, and he has not allowed an earned run in those 30 outs.

Boever has picked up where he left off last season, but he has a new pitch to his arsenal.

According to Miller, Boever developed a changeup in the offseason. His changeup has a lot of drop on it, and it compliments his fastball.