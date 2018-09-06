Friday, Sept. 7

Prep Football: North at West 7:00

Prep Football: East at SB-L 7:00

Prep Football: Western Christian at Heelan 7:00

Prep Football: SSC at Omaha Gross 7:00

Prep Football: Sisseton at Dakota Valley 7:00

College Volleyball: Briar Cliff at Johnson & Wales Tourney 3:00

Saturday, Sept. 8

College Football: Morningside at Truman State 1:00

Prep Cross Country: North, West, Heelan, East, SB-L at Ridge View 9 a.m.

Prep Volleyball: West at West Monona Tourn. 9 a.m.

Prep Volleyball: SB-L, Dakota Valley at Le Mars Tourn. 8:30 a.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Swimming: CBAL, CBTJ, Lewis Central at Sioux City 11 am.

Prep Softball: SSC at Omaha Mercy 9 a.m.

College Cross Country: Morningside at Dordt Invite TBA

College Volleyball: Briar Cliff at Johnson & Wales Tourney Noon

W/M Soccer: Morningside at Cardinal Stritch 5:00/7:30

Men’s Soccer: Briar Cliff at Grand View 7:00

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments