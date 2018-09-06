Friday, Sept. 7
Prep Football: North at West 7:00
Prep Football: East at SB-L 7:00
Prep Football: Western Christian at Heelan 7:00
Prep Football: SSC at Omaha Gross 7:00
Prep Football: Sisseton at Dakota Valley 7:00
College Volleyball: Briar Cliff at Johnson & Wales Tourney 3:00
Saturday, Sept. 8
College Football: Morningside at Truman State 1:00
Prep Cross Country: North, West, Heelan, East, SB-L at Ridge View 9 a.m.
Prep Volleyball: West at West Monona Tourn. 9 a.m.
Prep Volleyball: SB-L, Dakota Valley at Le Mars Tourn. 8:30 a.m.
Prep Swimming: CBAL, CBTJ, Lewis Central at Sioux City 11 am.
Prep Softball: SSC at Omaha Mercy 9 a.m.
College Cross Country: Morningside at Dordt Invite TBA
College Volleyball: Briar Cliff at Johnson & Wales Tourney Noon
W/M Soccer: Morningside at Cardinal Stritch 5:00/7:30
Men’s Soccer: Briar Cliff at Grand View 7:00