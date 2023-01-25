 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metro calendar

Thursday, Jan. 26

Prep wrestling:  Conference tournament at Le Mars Community High School 4 p.m.

Prep basketball: Sioux City North Girls vs. Sioux City East at East High, 7 p.m.

Prep basketball:  Le Mars Girls vs. Western Christian at Western Christian, 6:15 p.m. 

Friday, Jan. 27

Prep wrestling: Girls regional championship at Tyson Events Center, 10 a.m.

Prep basketball: Sioux City West Girls vs. Bishop Heelan at West High, 5:30 p.m.

Prep basketball:  Le Mars Girls vs. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Council Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.

Prep basketball:  Le Mars Boys vs. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Council Bluffs, 7 p.m.

Prep basketball: Sioux City East Girls vs. Glenwood at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Prep basketball: Sioux City West Boys vs. Bishop Heelan at West High, 7 p.m.

Prep basketball:  Sioux City North Boys vs. Sioux City East at East High, 7 p.m. 

Prep basketball: Sergeant Bluff-Luton Girls vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Council Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.

Prep basketball: Sergeant Bluff-Luton Boys vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Council Bluffs, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Prep basketball: Sioux City West Girls vs. Waukee Northwest at West High 12 p.m.

Prep basketball: Sioux City West Boys vs. Waukee Northwest at West High, 1:30 p.m.

 Prep basketball: Bishop Heelan Girls vs. Western Christian at Heelan, 3:30 p.m.

Prep basketball: Bishop Heelan Boys vs. Western Christian at Heelan, 5 p.m

Prep wrestling: Varsity invitational at Kingsley-Pierson, 9 a.m.

