Thursday, Sept. 6
College Football: Briar Cliff at Dakota State 7:00
Boys Golf: North, SB-L, Heelan at Council Bluffs 10 a.m.
Boys Golf: West, East at Sun Valley 10 a.m.
Boys Golf: Dakota Valley at Vermillion 9 a..m
Girls Golf: SSC at Plattsmouth 9 a.m.
Prep Volleyball: Dakota Valley at Beresford 6:00/7:15
Prep Volleyball: SSC at West, JV/V 6:00/7:00
Prep Volleyball: Cherokee at North, JV/V 6:00/7:15
Prep Volleyball: Le Mars at East, JV/V 6:00/7:00
Prep Volleyball: Spencer at Heelan, JV/V 5:30/7:00
Prep Cross Country: SSC at Fremont 3:30
Prep Softball: SSC at Norfolk 6:00
Boys Tennis: SSC at East 4:00
Women’s Soccer: Waldorf at Briar Cliff 5:00
Friday, Sept. 7
Prep Football: North at West 7:00
Prep Football: East at SB-L 7:00
Prep Football: Western Christian at Heelan 7:00
Prep Football: SSC at Omaha Gross 7:00
Prep Football: Sisseton at Dakota Valley 7:00
College Volleyball: Briar Cliff at Johnson & Wales Tourney 3:00