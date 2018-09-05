Thursday, Sept. 6

College Football: Briar Cliff at Dakota State 7:00

Boys Golf: North, SB-L, Heelan at Council Bluffs 10 a.m.

Boys Golf: West, East at Sun Valley 10 a.m.

Boys Golf: Dakota Valley at Vermillion 9 a..m

Girls Golf: SSC at Plattsmouth 9 a.m.

Prep Volleyball: Dakota Valley at Beresford 6:00/7:15

Prep Volleyball: SSC at West, JV/V 6:00/7:00

Prep Volleyball: Cherokee at North, JV/V 6:00/7:15

Prep Volleyball: Le Mars at East, JV/V 6:00/7:00

Prep Volleyball: Spencer at Heelan, JV/V 5:30/7:00

Prep Cross Country: SSC at Fremont 3:30

Prep Softball: SSC at Norfolk 6:00

Boys Tennis: SSC at East 4:00

Women’s Soccer: Waldorf at Briar Cliff 5:00

Friday, Sept. 7

Prep Football: North at West 7:00

Prep Football: East at SB-L 7:00

Prep Football: Western Christian at Heelan 7:00

Prep Football: SSC at Omaha Gross 7:00

Prep Football: Sisseton at Dakota Valley 7:00

College Volleyball: Briar Cliff at Johnson & Wales Tourney 3:00

