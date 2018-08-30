Friday, Aug. 31
Baseball: Texas at Sioux City 7:05 p.m.
Prep Football: North at CBTJ 7:00
Prep Football: West at East 7:00
Prep Football: SB-L at Harlan 7:00
Prep Football: Todd County at Dakota Valley 7:00
Prep Football: SSC at Ralston 7:00
Prep Football: Heelan at Glenwood 7:30
College Volleyball: Morningsde at Bellevue Classic 3:00
Prep Cross Country: North, East at Augustana College 4:00
College Cross Country: Morningside, Briar Cliff at Augustana 4:00
Saturday, Sept. 1
Baseball: Sioux City at Wichita 7:05 p.m.
Prep Volleyball: West, East at North Tourney 9 a.m.
Prep Cross Country: Heelan, SB-L at Iowa Western 8:45 a.m.
Prep Softball: SSC at Beatrice Tourney 10 a.m.
College Volleyball: Morningsde at Bellevue Classic 3:00
W/M Soccer: Morningside at Ottawa 2:30/4:30
W/M Soccer: Briar Cliff at Rocky Mountain 5:00/7:00