Friday, Aug. 31

Baseball: Texas at Sioux City 7:05 p.m.

Prep Football: North at CBTJ 7:00

Prep Football: West at East 7:00

Prep Football: SB-L at Harlan 7:00

Prep Football: Todd County at Dakota Valley 7:00

Prep Football: SSC at Ralston 7:00

Prep Football: Heelan at Glenwood 7:30

College Volleyball: Morningsde at Bellevue Classic 3:00

Prep Cross Country: North, East at Augustana College 4:00

College Cross Country: Morningside, Briar Cliff at Augustana 4:00

Saturday, Sept. 1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Baseball: Sioux City at Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Prep Volleyball: West, East at North Tourney 9 a.m.

Prep Cross Country: Heelan, SB-L at Iowa Western 8:45 a.m.

Prep Softball: SSC at Beatrice Tourney 10 a.m.

College Volleyball: Morningsde at Bellevue Classic 3:00

W/M Soccer: Morningside at Ottawa 2:30/4:30

W/M Soccer: Briar Cliff at Rocky Mountain 5:00/7:00

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments