Saturday, Aug. 25
Baseball: Sioux Falls at Sioux City 7:00
College Football: William Penn at Morningside 1:00
College Football: Waldorf at Briar Cliff 1:00
W/M Soccer: Briar Cliff at York 1:00/3:00
Prep Volleyball: East at Ankney Centennial Tournament 9 a.m.
Prep Volleyball: Heelan at Bellevue West TBD
Prep Volleyball: South Sioux at Norfolk Invite 9 a.m.
Prep Volleyball: Madison at Dakota Valley 3:30
Prep Softball: South Sioux at Guardian Angels CC 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer: Garretson at Dakota Valley 1:00
College Volleyball: Morningside at Viterbo Invite 10 a.m.
College Volleyball: Briar Cliff at Northwestern Tourney 9 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 26
Baseball: Sioux City at Kansas City 1:00