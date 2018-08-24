Saturday, Aug. 25

Baseball: Sioux Falls at Sioux City 7:00

College Football: William Penn at Morningside 1:00

College Football: Waldorf at Briar Cliff 1:00

W/M Soccer: Briar Cliff at York 1:00/3:00

Prep Volleyball: East at Ankney Centennial Tournament 9 a.m.

Prep Volleyball: Heelan at Bellevue West TBD

Prep Volleyball: South Sioux at Norfolk Invite 9 a.m.

Prep Volleyball: Madison at Dakota Valley 3:30

Prep Softball: South Sioux at Guardian Angels CC 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer: Garretson at Dakota Valley 1:00

College Volleyball: Morningside at Viterbo Invite 10 a.m.

College Volleyball: Briar Cliff at Northwestern Tourney 9 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Baseball: Sioux City at Kansas City 1:00

