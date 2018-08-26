Monday, Aug. 27
Baseball: Sioux City at Kansas City 7:05
Tuesday, July 28
Baseball: Sioux City at Kansas City 11:05 a.m.
Prep Volleyball: North at West, JV/V 6:00/7:00
Prep Volleyball: SB-L at MOC-Floyd Valley Tourney 4:30
Prep Volleyball: Dakota Valley at Tri-Valley, JV/V 6:00/7:15
Prep Cross Country: East at Dakota Valley 4:30
Prep Cross Country: SSC at Plattsmouth 4:30
Prep Golf: North, Heelan, SB-L, East, West at Fort Dodge 9 a.m.
Prep Golf: Daktoa Valley at Sioux Falls 9 a.m.
Prep Soccer: West Central at Dakota Valley 6:00
Prep Swimming: Pentathlon at Metros 4:30
Women’s Soccer: Mount Mercy at Briar Cliff 5:00