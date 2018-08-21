Thursday, Aug. 23
Baseball: Sioux Falls at Sioux City 7:00
Cross Country: Heelan Invite at SYA Complex 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball: Elk Point-Jefferson at West, JV/V 6:00/7:00
Prep Volleyball: Heelan at Bellevue West TBD
Prep Volleyball: SB-L at St. Albert, JV/V 6:00/7:00
Prep Volleyball: S.F. Lincoln at Dakota Valley 7:00
Friday, Aug. 24
Baseball: Sioux Falls at Sioux City 7:00
Football: CBAL at North 7 p.m.
Football: West at CBTJ 7 p.m.
Football: East at Heelan 7 p.m.
Football: SB-L at Lewis Central 7 p.m.
Football: Bryan at South Sioux 7 p.m.
Football: Dakota Valley at Dell Rapids 7 p.m.
Prep Volleyball: Heelan at Bellevue West TBD
Cross Country: Dakota Valley at Beresford 10 a.m.
College Volleyball: Morningside at Viterbo Invite 3:00
College Volleyball: Briar Cliff at Northwestern Tourney 12:30