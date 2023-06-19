Lead singer Tom Johnston may not have been with the Doobie Brothers at their Saturday stop in Sioux City but that didn't mean they were excluding him.

On a big screen behind them, the band showed videos from the early days.

There, while Patrick Simmons sang "Long Train Runnin'," Johnston could be seen singing the hit in the 1970s.

It was a nice touch, particularly since Johnston left the tour to deal with back pain. Simmons took lead on several of his songs, but the real bonus was hearing Michael McDonald roll through his hits. His voice was just as nuanced as always, his keyboard accompaniment, just as inspiring. While Simmons "who was there from the first note" served as host, he refrained from talking through a good chunk of songs. When he did speak — to explain the 50th anniversary tour was still going on — he didn't offer much background on the hits.

What you learned by listening: Most of the hooks were handled by the audience; McDonald provided the verses.

Among the favorites: "China Grove," "Real Love," "Minute by Minute" and the encores — "Black Water" and "Takin' It to the Streets."

Saxophonist Marc Russo got numerous solo turns, winding his way through the band with his brand of cool.

While bassist John Cowan occupied Johnston's space, he didn't sing all his parts. Instead, the group (including the multi-talented John McFee) worked together, letting instrumentals dominate. The band was good on many levels and, when McDonald got keyboard solos, it was even better.

Comfortable on his platform located on one side of the stage, the Grammy winner rarely left his spot and talked even less.

Simmons thanked the audience for induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and took a minute to talk about the discord in the world and how "we don't have to be a part of that." That led into "Better Days," a cut from 2021's "Liberte." Simmons called it the band's "new music." It nicely demonstrated how well the musicians work together, particularly when they shared the lyrics.

Johnston was missed but McDonald was a great draw, able to add new spin to old songs (including "I Heard it Through the Grapevine") and made the largely gray-haired band sound like time hadn't passed at all.