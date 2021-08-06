Michelle Singletary: Student loan relief ends Sept. 30. Here's what to do now.

- Is there anything I should do whenever loan repayments resume?

Your servicer should contact you before the forbearance is over to confirm when you need to start making payments again. However, if you don't receive any communication, contact your servicer to make sure you know your due date.

A lot of people moved during the pandemic. You may have moved in with your parents or a family member, or relocated to save money.

It's important that you contact your loan servicer and update your address. Don't assume that because you haven't been contacted you aren't responsible for resuming your payments. You risk accumulating late fees and perhaps even defaulting on your loan if you fail to restart making your monthly payments.

It is your responsibility to pay your loans on time, even if the lender doesn't know how to find you.

The Education Department also says to update your contact information in your profile at studentaid.gov.

Keep in mind, if you had set up automatic payments, they may resume on your first due date when the forbearance period ends.

- What should I do if I can't afford my payment?