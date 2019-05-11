IOWA CITY, Iowa — Michigan State scored four runs early and tacked on five runs over the final four frames to hand the No. 24-ranked University of Iowa baseball team a 9-4 loss Saturday afternoon at Duane Banks Field.
Michigan State jumped on Iowa early, scoring one run in the first and three more in the third against Iowa starter Cam Baumann (4-3). The southpaw retired one batter in the fourth before being lifted after surrendering four runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings.
The Hawkeyes found life, cutting the gap to 4-3 with two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. Sophomore Izaya Fullard had a leadoff double to left field in the fourth and he scored on Austin Martin's triple to center field, cutting the deficit to 4-1. Sophomore Tanner Padgett followed with an RBI groundout, cutting the lead in half.
In the fifth, junior Ben Norman had a one-out double to left center and moved to third on a Spartan fielding error. He scored on a second error from Michigan State in the inning, making the score 4-3.
Michigan State pulled away late, scoring five runs against four Hawkeye relievers. Iowa couldn't capitalize on four Spartan errors in the game until Norman doubled home Iowa's final run in the ninth.
WORTH NOTING: Martin finished 2-for-4 with a double and triple for his team-leading 17th multi-hit game of the season. ... Norman had a season-high two doubles and finished 2-for-4 for his first multi-hit game since April 23. ... Iowa's pitching staff surrendered seven walks — the most since April 6.
UP NEXT: The rubber match of the three-game series will begin at 1:05 p.m. (CT) Sunday. Iowa will honor its nine seniors during a pregame Senior Day ceremony beginning at 12:30 p.m.