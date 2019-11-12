Mindset reset: Huskers football focused on renewed mindset after bye week

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

"But, part of it is just a mindset to do jobs perfectly, and we have to continue to be better as coaches to make sure that happens, and the players have to help us with it."

Now, here comes Wisconsin. A team known for execution, known for doing what it does and waiting for the other team to make a mistake. The Badgers, after losing two straight games, spent three hours bashing into Iowa on Saturday before coming away with a hard-fought, 24-22 win.

Does Nebraska have that kind of mentality this week?

"We’ve got to make sure that we have a type of grit to make sure that we get our job done and dominate our job, and that’s what it’s got to come down to," Farniok said. "I’d say it’s come more from players. We’re demanding more out of each other, saying, like, 'Your job is this,' we’ve got to find a way to get it done. Doesn’t matter what’s going on. Find a way to get it done."

Words are one thing, actions are another. Nebraska will have to play better than it has in weeks to have a shot against the Badgers. No one is arguing that. But perhaps a renewed effort on the field begins with a renewed mindset off it.

"A lot of us got our legs back so that’s No. 1. No. 2, just mentally. It’s not fun to be in that locker room when we’re losing the way we are losing, so I feel like a lot of the players just found a renewed mindset," junior JoJo Domann said. "We are digging deep. This isn’t what we wanted, this isn’t what we hoped for, but it’s our reality, so just trying to do our best day in and day out and preparing for this week."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0