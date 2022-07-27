 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MINI: When did God appoint these folks to control the planet?

  • 0

THE MINI: The mini writer on July 23 must be referring to “The Population Bomb” written in the 1970s that predicted mass starvation among other things. The predictions proved false. Now we have more alarmism without good science to back it up. When did God appoint these folks to control the planet?  --William Hackett, North Sioux City

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four dead at Iowa State Park

Four dead at Iowa State Park

A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News