SIOUX CITY — At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 31 local organizations will receive a total of $500,000 in grant money from the Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD).

MRHD's announcement of its 2023 Target Grant award winners is set to take place at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center. The money is specifically meant to be used for short-term projects or "capacity building items," according to MRHD Executive Director David Gleiser. The event is open to the public.

In total, the MRHD 2023 Target Grant Committee reviewed 60 applications and winnowed that number down to the 31 recipients. Categories for the grant awards include: economic development; community improvement and tourism; health and human services; civic, public, patriotic, charitable and religious; leisure, cultural and historical; and education.

"MRHD is pleased to announce our upcoming Target Grant awards ceremony," Chair of the 2023 Target Grant Committee Sarah Kleber said in a press release. "This year 31 non-profits and local governmental agencies will be awarded a cumulative total of $500,000. We’re thankful for our partnership with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, which allows us to distribute these funds into our community."

MRHD was founded in 1989 when Woodbury County voters approved riverboat gaming. The nonprofit group holds the state license for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and disburses a share of the casino's revenues to local charities, organizations and governmental entities.

Last month, MRHD awarded $750,000 for the Sioux City 'Innovation Center' which will have three floors and feature such amenities as a food hall, tech lab, business space and recording studios.