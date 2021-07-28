Missouri Valley Football Conference hopes to tackle COVID-19

Patty Viverito had one simple message to those inside the Missouri Valley Football Conference during a Tuesday teleconference: Get vaccinated.

The MVFC held its media day on Tuesday, and Viverito, the league’s commissioner, wants all 11 teams to reach the 85 percent rate.

That rate will allow teams to not go through testing or contact tracing, especially if there’s an outbreak of COVID-19.

According to Viverito, none of those 11 teams are at the 85 percent rate, suggested by the NCAA.

When Viverito met with coaches back in June, the numbers were even worse than what she said they were as of this week. She said that the numbers have improved, but they could be better.

She believes the delta variant of COVID-19 will be motivation for players, coaches and other staff members to get vaccinated.

“Vaccinations are clearly the key from canceling games,” Viverito said. There’s a lot of vaccination hesitancy. We’re urging our athletes to speak with their trainers. I think our teams need to step up and hit that 85 percent rate to have a successful season.”