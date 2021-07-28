Missouri Valley Football Conference hopes to tackle COVID-19

Patty Viverito had one simple message to those inside the Missouri Valley Football Conference during a Tuesday teleconference: Get vaccinated.
The MVFC held its media day on Tuesday, and Viverito, the league’s commissioner, wants all 11 teams to reach the 85 percent rate.
That rate will allow teams to not go through testing or contact tracing, especially if there’s an outbreak of COVID-19.
According to Viverito, none of those 11 teams are at the 85 percent rate, suggested by the NCAA.
When Viverito met with coaches back in June, the numbers were even worse than what she said they were as of this week. She said that the numbers have improved, but they could be better.
She believes the delta variant of COVID-19 will be motivation for players, coaches and other staff members to get vaccinated.
“Vaccinations are clearly the key from canceling games,” Viverito said. There’s a lot of vaccination hesitancy. We’re urging our athletes to speak with their trainers. I think our teams need to step up and hit that 85 percent rate to have a successful season.”
The MVFC did have to cancel games last season, and the league did its best to try to shuffle around the schedule to accommodate teams and get as many games in as possible.
Viverito said that scenario won’t happen in 2021. If a team catches an outbreak and is under the 85 percent rate, that team will have to forfeit that week’s game.
“We don’t have the space in the schedule to reschedule games,” Viverito said. “I hope we’re smarter than that, and not have to wait for disaster to strike.”
South Dakota knew what that was like in the spring. The Coyotes were scheduled for eight games, but they got just four played.
The Coyotes had their season-opener against Western Illinois postponed to start the season, then when it got pushed back to the end of the season, it was eventually canceled.
In fact, the last four dates for the Coyotes were called off due to COVID-19.
Coyotes coach Bob Nielson admitted that the spring season was frustrating, not being able to finish out the schedule, even if the Coyotes went 1-3 in the games they did get in.
Nielson also said that the vaccination rate among the team wasn’t good earlier this summer, but more Coyotes have been willing to get the vaccine.
“We’ve had a really good push,” said Nielson during Tuesday’s conference call.
Nielson thanked Dr. Jeremy Cauwels, who is Sanford Health’s chief physician. Cauwels also serves on the NCAA COVID-19 board.
Nielson and the Coyotes invited Cauwels to talk to the team about getting the vaccine.
His words struck a nerve.
“He talked frankly about the pros of vaccination,” Nielson said. “That helped move our needle. I’m confident as we get to the start of practice that we can get to 85 percent.”
South Dakota State, meanwhile, has had problems getting its players vaccinated.
Jackrabbits coach John Stiegelmeier said during Tuesday’s conference call that SDSU had the lowest team vaccination rate about teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
The Jackrabbits played in the FCS national championship game over the spring, and they didn’t face major outbreaks like the Coyotes did.
“I think it’s come back to bite us,” Stiegelmeier said. “I think it’s caused our guys to say, ‘Hey we did it without a vaccine, we can maybe do it again’ but we’re pushing hard to get our guys vaccinated. We’ll get to that 85 percent, but we have a long ways to go.”
Conference realignment
With the recent news of Texas and Oklahoma applying to join the SEC, the idea of realignment was brought up by the MVFC media on Tuesday.
Viverito was asked whether she was open to turning the MVFC from an 11-team league to 12.