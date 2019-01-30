FREMONT, Neb. -- Sierra Mitchell took 10 three-pointers in No. 8 Morningside's contest at Midland. She only took four other shots from inside three-point range but she was contributing plenty from behind the arc.
Mitchell hit seven three-pointers and finished with 25 points as the Mustangs went to Fremont and defeated Midland, which is receiving votes, 78-67 on Wednesday.
Morningside improved to 18-7 overall and 10-7 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Midland fell to 13-11 and 8-10 in the GPAC.
Mitchell hit 7-of-10 three-pointers and was 8-of-14 from the field. She hit both of her free throws. She only had one turnover in the game and Mitchell hit more three-pointers than Midland had as a team (six). Jordyn Moser was 7-of-10 from the field and finished with 19 points and three steals.
Morningside shot 44.6 percent (25-of-56) from the field and 39.3 percent (11-of-28) from behind the arc in the win. The Mustangs also hit 17-of-20 free throws (85 percent).
For Midland, Maddie Egr had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. Amanda Hansen had 18 points and five assists.
MORNINGSIDE 78
Hupp 2-4 4-4 8. G. Meyer 2-7 0-0 6. Mitchell 8-14 2-2 25. Moser 7-10 4-6 19. Peppers 0-1 0-0 0. Burke 2-5 0-0 4. Gill 1-3 1-2 3. Hansen 0-1 2-2 2. Maly 0-3 2-2 2. Melstad 0-2 0-0 0. F. Meyer 2-3 2-2 7. Rodenburgh 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-56 17-20 78.
MIDLAND 67
Egr 8-14 18. Hansen 4-10 8-12 18. Meadows 3-5 0-0 8. Severson 1-3 2-2 5. Sullivan 1-3 2-2 4. Gathje 1-4 2-4 4. Haase 0-4 0-0 0. Shepard 2-6 1-1 5. Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Wingert 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 22-55 17-23 67.
Three-pointers: Morningside 11-28 (Mitchell 7-10, G. Meyer 2-6, Moser 1-3, F. Meyer 1-2, Peppers 0-1, Burke 0-1, Hansen 0-1, Maly 0-1, Melstad 0-2, Rodenburgh 0-1), Midland 6-19 (Hansen 2-3, Meadows 2-4, Severson 1-3, Wingert 1-3, Egr 0-1, Sullivan 0-1, Hasse 0-2, Shepard 0-2). Rebound: Morningside 30 (Gill 5), Midland 27 (Egr 10). Assists: Midland 17 (Hansen 5), Morningside 11 (Maly 3). Turnovers: Morningside 13, Midland 13. Personal fouls: Midland 17, Morningside 24. Fouled out: Hupp, F. Meyer, Sullivan.