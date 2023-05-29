Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SIOUX CITY -- The forecast for this workweek in the Sioux City metro is a bit confused: There's a chance of thunderstorms each day, but if that doesn't come to pass, it'll be sunny.

The chance of thunderstorms is 50 percent each day this week, except for the daytime hours Tuesday and the overnight hours Thursday, when the likelihood of thunderstorms is reduced, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"What we've got are sort of daily chances of thunderstorms," said Amanda Penning, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. "So, basically, the heat of the day adds to the destabilization of the atmosphere."

If the atmospheric destabilization doesn't reach thunderstorm levels, the sun will in all likelihood be shining most of the week.

It'll be a warm week regardless of what happens in the skies -- the high temperature is forecast at around 88 or 89 degrees each day; the average high temperature this time of year is closer to 77 degrees. The overnight low temperatures forecast this week, between 64 and 66 degrees each night, is likewise about 10 degrees higher than average, according to National Weather Service data.

Download the new and improved Sioux City Journal app With the new Sioux City Journal app: If you want to know about stories when they post, you can select alerts for news, sports, weather and more. The navigation's easier. You can now change the reading view. You can have articles read to you. And much more.