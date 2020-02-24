Mom can't be optimistic about son's engagement

The conundrum: We have one grandchild who will soon turn 1. I asked my daughter-in-law for gift ideas because I know she already has more than enough clothes and toys. My daughter-in-law promptly responded that they will soon be needing a new car seat, and that she'd also like a nice running stroller.

They both have good jobs. They can easily afford such items. Now I feel that if we don't produce one of these as a gift, she'll think we're cheap, but honestly, I don't consider such things to be gifts for the baby, simply items parents should be responsible for if they can afford them. I really would like to get our grandbaby something unique that will withstand the test of time. Now I wish I hadn't asked! -- REGRETFUL INQUIRING GRANDMA

DEAR REGRETFUL: You may wish you hadn't asked, but you did. While you're not obligated to give the gifts your daughter-in-law asked for, in the interest of family harmony, it would be a good idea to give her one of the necessities she requested. And in the future, DON'T ASK!