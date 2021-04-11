More Iowans experiencing homelessness as the state's shelters deal with pandemic

“It’s definitely been a challenge,” she said.

Gradischnig said the Des Moines shelter actually saw a decrease in guests over the past year. She said that, along with some help from community partners and a dedicated janitorial staff, enabled them to take public health precautions to keep visitors and staff as safe as possible. As a result, Gradischnig said the shelter never had a COVID outbreak, and experienced no more than “literally just a handful” of COVID cases.

“We rocked it,” she said. “We’ve been very lucky.”

New Visions saw a serious bout of the virus in September 2020 which affected 20 people at the shelter. Two were hospitalized. Thankfully, Sheehan said, there were no deaths. The two men hospitalized eventually came back.

Another challenge came with trying to quarantine a population whose tendencies kept them moving from one place to another. Over the course of a particularly rough six-week period in which several people had been exposed to the virus, New Visions faced quarantining 70 people.

“After a month, it was tense,” Sheehan said. “There was nowhere they could go and cabin fever would set in. We got them a lot of games and cards, things they could tinker with. But it was stressful.”