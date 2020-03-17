More upscale hotel rooom

SIOUX CITY -- By this spring or early summer, three upscale hotels with a combined 385 rooms will open in downtown Sioux City.

The new additions include:

-- A 148-room Marriott Autograph Collection hotel, which will occupy the historic Warrior hotel. The $73 million project, which also includes the renovation of the Davidson Building next door in the 600 block of Sixth Street, is nearing completion.

-- A 150-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel, a $15 million project nearing completion next to the Sioux City Convention Center.

-- An 87-room Avid hotel nearing completion in Virginia Square, a multi-phase commercial development in the 100 block of Virginia Street.

In addition, the former Marina Inn in South Sioux City became a 181-room Marriott hotel last year. Marriott is the flagship brand of Marriott International, a global chain that operates 19 brands, including luxury, upscale, extended stay, and limited service brands.

