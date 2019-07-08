A recent trip to a golf pro shop during his work at the Minnesota State High School League's golf championships got Dave Stead's eye locked on a black and gold quarter-zip fleece. In his words, he "nearly had it in his car before the manager could get the money in the cash register."
"People know I'm an Iowan through and through, and my friends here tease me with the question, ‘Aren't you a Minnesotan yet?'" the Morningside College graduate and Andover, Minn., resident noted. "My answer is always the same. 'Nope, my heart is still in Iowa.'"
His upbringing in the eastern part of the state, Monticello, enabled him to develop a strong core of values to lead the MSHSL to unprecedented heights as its Executive Director for 32 years. Promoting girls' hockey, negotiating a $20 million television and webcasting contract, and facilitating the development of the "Why We Play" initiative, which offers student-athlete growth extending beyond physical development, are just three accomplishments on an impressive list of initiatives with Stead's steady hand leading the way.
"After high school graduation, my family moved from Monticello to LeMars, and a chance meeting with Morningside football coach Dewy Halford and his assistant Bud Brockman provided me with an opportunity to transfer from Northern Iowa to Morningside," he reflected. " Because of (that meeting), I could pursue a career in teaching and stay involved in athletics."
A job at Hauff Sporting Goods in Sioux City and mentoring from Dwight Hauff, a Morningside graduate and long-time supporter, facilitated his meeting many people who modeled the values necessary for a career in coaching, teaching and administration. They became his "Blue Shirts," just like former IHSAA Executive Secretary Bernie Saggau, whose career in Iowa is legendary.
Just like Stead, Saggau promoted character education for coaches, officials and student-athletes, and he was a firm believer in always representing schools and their communities in a positive manner. In addition, he opened doors for Stead as a young executive director in Minnesota to become involved with colleagues at the national level. Taking a page from an athletic leadership giant like Saggau, as well as others, enabled Stead to understand a key time in Minnesota high school athletics history - the introduction of girls' hockey.
"Some of our schools played a Canadian game called Ringette, but we also had a number of schools where girls played hockey," he reflected. "Our member schools wanted to have the MSHSL sponsor an opportunity equal to what the boys had. Initially, 24 schools registered girls teams, but our policy stated that 32 teams were needed for an introductory state tournament. However, our membership encouraged our Board of Directors to make an exception.
At our initial tournament, the governor's wife, who was a big fan, attended the game and dropped the ceremonial first puck," he added. "The girls' game has continued to grow, and now the MSHSL has more than 100 schools playing girls' hockey. Our girls' game, like the boys' game, has empowered many individuals to develop strong careers, which include playing in the Olympics and winning gold medals."
As he's transitioned into retirement and a senior staff role with the MSHSL, Stead is quick to point out a partner who's vitally important in his career and life.
"A blind date in 1966 changed everything," he reminisced. "I was on a canoe trip in Canada and at the end of a portage, one my campers was missing. He was found 27 hours later, but phone calls from Canadian Customs to the camp and my later calls back home to my relatives in Iowa led to a connection with the telephone operator who had handled the calls. We had a blind date in mid-July, were engaged in September, and married the following June. Cathy has been a constant source of love, encouragement, and support. Fifty-two years later, I wouldn't be where I am without her."
His Morningside experience is never far from his thoughts either. "My college career is an integral part of my educational foundation," Stead noted. "It made it possible for me to get a teaching degree in physical education and English, play sports, coach, become an administrator, and connect with great people."