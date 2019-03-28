SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – The Morningside men's volleyball team dug itself a whole after two sets on Wednesday.
Dordt produced two .300-plus attack percentage efforts in the Am Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Conference regular-season finale at DeWitt Gymnasium for 25-17, 25-23 victories.
However, Mustangs came back. Limiting their hosts to .130 or below in offensive accuracy the rest of the way, Morningside claimed 25-16, 25-21 and 15-10 triumphs to overcome Dordt and register a season sweep of the Defenders.
Senior middle hitter Jimmy Aschenbrenner (14 kills), sophomore outside hitter Tommy Looper (13 kills), senior Jake Brand (10 kills) and sophomore outside hitter Jackson Presha (10 kills) all had 10-or-more kills and finished .200-or-higher in attack percentage.
Aschenbrenner and Presha wound up with double-doubles accumulating 12 and 11 digs, respectively, while senior right side/outside hitter Ryan Coyle added 11 digs. Brand and Aschbrenner combined for nine blocks.
Dordt's Ben Tiemersma had a match-high 20 kills and had a double-double with 10 digs. Garret Vander Zee had a double-double with 12 kills and 18 digs. Tyler Postma had 20 assists and Shavon Barker had five block assists. Austen Scammon added 10 digs.
The Mustangs concluded the 2019 regular season at 6-17 overall and 2-10 in the league. They move into quarterfinal round conference tournament action Saturday.