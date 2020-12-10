Morningside crashes the glass to beat Briar Cliff

The Mustangs spent the week studying the scouting report multiple times, and made an extra effort during the film session.

Morningside wanted to make a statement by not allowing BCU back into the game as the Chargers did last time around.

“The last time we were here, we got our butts kicked,” Brown said. “We were well-prepared and ready to win this game. It was just mentally being locked in through practice, through scout and through film. There was never a second being taken off (this week), and there was never a second in this game that was taken off, and that showed tonight.

“We all took it a little bit personal, but we take this win, move on, and prepare for Saturday (against Concordia).”

Mustangs coach Jim Sykes was very appreciative of Brown’s leadership, both on and off the floor. Brown made 10 of 15 shots en route to a 22-point game, and the senior from Gretna, Nebraska, also led the rebounding attack with 12 total rebounds.

“He was big,” Sykes said. “Early on, we thought they were going to double(-team) him based on the film we watched and we prepared for that. We figured things out and made quick adjustments and took what they gave us.”

Rebounding was a big factor in the game.