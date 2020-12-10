Morningside crashes the glass to beat Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY — As the Morningside College men’s basketball team walked back to its bench during a timeout on Wednesday night, Trey Brown reminded his teammates to not let up.
The Mustangs refused to give in to their crosstown rival.
Morningside led by as many as 18 points in the second half against Briar Cliff, and it beat the Chargers by that margin, 76-58, at Newman Flanagan Center in Great Plains Athletic Conference play.
Brown said that message was important just to reiterate what has happened with the rivalry and how Morningside has had lulls in defense this year.
“You can’t complain about coming to Newman and beating Briar Cliff, you just can’t,” Brown said. “We’ve let teams come back in and make it a game. This is a team where we cannot let that happen. They can be dangerous if they get hot quick.”
The Mustangs remembered what happened the last time they played against the Chargers on their home floor.
On Feb. 1, BCU upset the No. 1-ranked Mustangs, 94-83, and the Chargers led for the final 32 minutes and never gave up the lead.
In that game, Briar Cliff shot well and on defense, it forced Tyler Borchers to have a tough night in the paint.
Brown didn’t want that to be a repeat 10 months and a few days later.
The Mustangs spent the week studying the scouting report multiple times, and made an extra effort during the film session.
Morningside wanted to make a statement by not allowing BCU back into the game as the Chargers did last time around.
“The last time we were here, we got our butts kicked,” Brown said. “We were well-prepared and ready to win this game. It was just mentally being locked in through practice, through scout and through film. There was never a second being taken off (this week), and there was never a second in this game that was taken off, and that showed tonight.
“We all took it a little bit personal, but we take this win, move on, and prepare for Saturday (against Concordia).”
Mustangs coach Jim Sykes was very appreciative of Brown’s leadership, both on and off the floor. Brown made 10 of 15 shots en route to a 22-point game, and the senior from Gretna, Nebraska, also led the rebounding attack with 12 total rebounds.
“He was big,” Sykes said. “Early on, we thought they were going to double(-team) him based on the film we watched and we prepared for that. We figured things out and made quick adjustments and took what they gave us.”
Rebounding was a big factor in the game.
Morningside outrebounded the Chargers 40-25, and 11 of those rebounds from the Mustangs came on the offensive side of the floor.
Brown had four of those offensive rebounds while Collin Hill and Zach Imig had two apiece.
The Mustangs had 14 points off second-chance opportunities.
“We’re a more physical team than we have been in the past,” Brown said. “We know that we can go get the offensive rebound. Those are extra shots, those are extra possessions. If you go look at teams that get seven or eight offensive rebounds, those teams usually win those games.”
Briar Cliff and Morningside played a close first half where neither team held a lead more than six points. The two teams each led five times, and the first-half score was tied four times.
Then, in the second half, Morningside went on a 16-5 run that doubled its lead from eight to 18. Imig scored five points in that stretch while Will Pottebaum and Joey Skoff each scored four.
Imig had an offensive rebound during the run, which he turned into a made basket.
The Mustangs also did not let BCU have an offensive rebound during that 6 minute, 11-second stretch.
Skoff, a freshman from Bellevue, Nebraska, ended up with 15 points, and he got started early.
“He doesn’t think, he just shoots it,” Sykes said. “He’s learning and getting better everyday. He’s learning what everyone else on the court is doing, and we’re looking forward to him giving us valuable minutes going forward.”
Briar Cliff shot 10-for-28 in the second half, and after a few missed shots, the Chargers started to feel a little frustrated.
All but two possessions in the second half ended after a missed shot. BCU’s Wil Johnson had two offensive rebounds, but both of the BCU second-chance shots were no good.
“They did a really good job of taking us out of our actions,” Chargers coach Mark Svagera said. “In basketball, you have to make shots and we just didn’t have that going tonight. I thought that impacted our defense. The rebounds are easy to point to, but I thought we did a pretty poor job of keeping the ball out of the paint.
“We’re never going to be the best rebounding team in the league, but we could sure do a better job,” Svagera said. “They got a third of the offensive rebounds available, and that’s just too high. We have to be more consistent there.”
