The men and women's basketball teams from Morningside University and Northwestern College have earned at-large bids to their respective NAIA national tournaments.

The Dordt University women and men's team and the Briar Cliff University women's team had already earned automatic bids as GPAC regular season or postseason tournament champions.

The NAIA announced the 64 teams and brackets for men's and women's tournaments during a live show Thursday night.

The first and second rounds will be held at sites across the country Tuesday through Wednesday.

The winners of each of the women's pods will advance to the 16-team National Championship Tournament at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, March 13-18. The winners of the men's pods will move on to the 16-team National Championship Tourament in Kansas City, Mo.

The Dordt women, the GPAC regular season champions, are the only area squad selected to host opening round games. A two seed, the Defenders will face Iowa Wesleyan at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Science & Arts (Oklahoma) will meet Mayville State (North Dakota) in a 3 p.m. contest at De Witt Gym in Sioux Center. The winners will square off at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Dordt for the right to move on to the final site in nearby Sioux City.

Charger women to Fort Wayne

The Briar Cliff women, which beat Dordt in the GPAC Tournament championship game, will travel to Fort Wayne, Ind. for its opening NAIA tournament games. The Chargers, a No. 4 seed, will face Missouri Baptist at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the campus of Indiana Tech. Bryan and Indiana Tech will meet in the other game in Fort Wayne. The winners will play on Wednesday.

Mustang women to Wichita

The Morningside women, which have won four national championships, qualified for their 22th national tourney. The Mustangs, a No. 11 seed, will travel to Wichita, Kan., where they will face No. 6 seed Dakota State (South Dakota) at 1 p.m. Tuesday. In othe half of the bracket, No. 3 seed Eastern Oregon will meet St. Mary's (Kansas). The winners will square off for the right to head to Sioux City.

Red Raider women to Dubuque

The Northwestern women's will head to Dubuque, Iowa. The No. 10-seeded Red Raiders will meet No. 7-seed Lions of Freed-Hardeman University (Tenn.) in the opening round Tuesday at the Robert and Ruth Kehl Center on the campus of Clarke University. The winner will face the winner of host Clarke, the No. 2-seed, and Indiana University Northwest on Wednesday in Dubuque.

Morningside men to Wichita

Like the women's team, the Morningside men's team is headed to Witchita for their opening round game. The No. 4-seeded Mustangs will face No. 13 seed Columbia (Mo.) at noon Tuesday. The winner will meet the winner of No. 5 seed Kansas Wesleyan vs. No. 12 seed IU Kokomo (Ind.) at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Wichita.

Red Raider men to Oklahoma

Northwestern, a No. 10 seed, will face No. 7 seed Southwestern (Kan.) Tuesday at C.F. Gayles Field House in Langston, Okla. The winner will face the winner of host Langston University and Southern Oregon Wednesday.

Defender men to Tennessee

The Dordt men, who beat regular season champion Jamestown to capture the GPAC postseason tournament crown, earned a No. 4 seed in the pod at Henderson, Tenn. The Defenders will face No. 14 seed Bethel (Ind.) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will face the winner of host Freed-Hardeman, the No. 5 seed, vs. No. 12 IU Southeast (Ind.) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.