Morningside football shares fan travel information, sets Sioux City watch parties

Tickets for Saturday’s match will go on sale on Thursday morning and can be obtained in person at the Coyote Ticket Office during normal business hours. You can contact the Ticket Office by phone at (605) 677-5959 or you can purchase online.

Briar Cliff's Bowman earns GPAC honor

SIOUX CITY -- After claiming two first-place finishes in his first collegiate track meet, Briar Cliff's Jalen Bowman was honored by the GPAC with the league's Track Athlete of the Week.

Bowman won the 60-meter dash at the BVU Early Bird with a time of 6.99 seconds while also taking the crown in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.59 seconds.

Anna Heusinkveld (Northwestern) was award the Track Athlete of the Week for females in the conference.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The honors were the first of the season for track and field athletes. Bowman and the rest of the Chargers are off until next semester when the Blue and Gold compete at the Dordt Invite on January 18 in Sioux Center, Iowa.

USD women move up to No. 21