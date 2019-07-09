Morningside College women's golf team members Samantha Delperdang, Samantha Knight and Maria Zorrilla along with men's team member Seth Felts are giving back to the game they love. The quartet is part of a nationwide grassroots movement called "First Tee."
According to Siouxland organizer Treyla Lee, the First Tee initiative began in the 1980s in inner-city areas.
"It was designed to introduce golf to underprivileged and underserviced youth (in those areas)," she said. "(The program) uses the game and the course as its classroom to instill core values of honesty, confidence, integrity, responsibility, sportsmanship, perseverance, respect, courtesy and judgment.
"We've been active (in Siouxland) for 10-plus years with offerings at Floyd Golf Course, Sun Valley Golf Course, Green Valley Golf Course and Winnebago Golf Course in the metro and also in Hinton at Deer Run Golf Course," she added. "It all started with the Woodbury County juvenile court system wanting to develop something and has taken off from there."
Morningside's student-athletes teach, at various levels, skills in gripping clubs, the right way to dress for the course, fixing green divots properly and course play. Basically, golf is built around those core values.
Felts' story is one of going through the program as a youth and now volunteering for it.
"I started at the Player level and went all the way to Ace," he reflected. "It's extremely rewarding to be on the coaching side, seeing the kids grow through teaching them. That's meant more to me than going through the program when I was younger."
Zorrilla, who moved into the role at First Tee just a few weeks removed from being part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' top 50 nationally, uses the summer offering to resume being a student of the game she's enjoyed since age six.
"My mom wanted me to go into ballet, but I didn't want that," she said. "We were course members, and I just started playing and really liked it.
"Now, I've gotten certified as a coach," she added. "It's showed me how to lead people and organize things, managing classes, etc. Basically teaching me how to be a grown up and getting ready for what I want to do (after college) which is coach."
Knight, like Felts and Zorrilla, couldn't be happier that Stacie Hays, Morningside College's associate vice president for career services and professional development, put out information about the program early in her collegiate career.
"I'd also like to coach (at some point)," she said. "However, I hadn't had an interaction with younger children or to be in a role like this (before I got to college). First Tee has been invaluable for me.
"The entire experience has been great," she added. "I was able to travel to somewhere new, in this case, Virginia, for training to be a certified coach. I'm also able to set up things on my own for classes, as an example. (The entire process) has been building on to (coming into Morningside's women's golf program) as a leader on a young team (during the school year)."