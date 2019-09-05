SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College volleyball team took a loss Wednesday night in its Great Plains Athletic Conference opener to College of Saint Mary's.
The Flames won the match in five sets, 25-20, 15-25, 15-25, 25-23, and 17-15.
The Mustangs had 68 kills while hitting .246, had 93 digs, and 11.5 team blocks.
Morningside was led in the kills column by Krista Zenk, leading all attackers with 16, followed by Emma Gerber with 15, Kaelyn Giefer 12 and Brittni Olson with 10 kills to wrap up the double-digit contributors.
Sabrina Creason totaled 27 assists, while Callie Alberico had 21, on the way to Morningside's total of 57.
On the defensive side of the net, the Mustangs were led by Gerber with two solo blocks and four block assists and Olson with five block assists. Kayla Harris led all defenders in digs, tallying 34, followed by Ashley Boer and Callie Alberico with 10 each.
NORTHWESTERN 3, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 1: Emily Van Ginkel put down 14 kills in leading No.7 Northwestern to a (22-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-20 win Wednesday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Northwestern improves to 8-0 on the year and hands the Tigers their first loss of the season, falling to 8-1.
Van Ginkel, who finished one kill shy of matching her career high, hit .500 for the match (14 kills, 1 error, 26 attempts) and registred a team-best 4.5 blocks. Emily Strasser led an inspired effort in the backrow with a career-best 33 digs to go with four aces.
Northwestern hit .214 for the match, over .300 over the final two sets, and held the edge in blocks (14-7) and ace serves (7-2).