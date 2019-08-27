YANKTON, S.D. -- The Morningside men's golf team had two teams finish in the top four and the Mustangs' top team came away as the winner at the Mount Marty Fall Invite.
The two-day invite ended on Tuesday. Coming into the final day, Morningside trailed Jamestown by four strokes. Morningside shot a 300 to move past Jamestown, which shot a 306 on Tuesday, to finish with a two-day total of 598 to win the invite. Jamestown finished with a 600.
Jamestown's Austin Rene won the individual title with a 144.
Morningside's No. 2 team finished in fourth place with a 633 and Dordt finished in sixth place with a 649. Briar Cliff brought two teams, one finishing in ninth place with a 668 and the other one finishing in 10th place with a 670. Dordt's No. 2 team finished in 11th place with a 687 and Morningside's No. 3 team finished in 14th place with a 739.
Morningside was led by Jonathan Douglas, who shot a four-over par 148 to finish in a tie for second place. After shooting a 75 on Monday, Douglas shot a 73 on Tuesday.
Xan Milligan followed with a 150 and he shot a 71 on Tuesday to finish in fifth place. Sam Storey was right behind him with a 151 to finish in sixth place. Torben Boeger shot a 154 and was in a tie for 10th place and Connor Prescott shot a 157 to finish in 13th place.
On Morningside's No. 2 team, Tyler Danke finished in 12th place after shooting a 155. Aaron Robinson and Tanner Haeberle tied for 15th place with a 159 and Jackson Sitzmann tied for 21sth place with a 160.
Dordt was led by freshman Freddy Bullock, who shot an eight-over par 152 to finish in a tie for seventh place in his first collegiate tournament. Ryan Feauto shot a 159 to finish in a tie for 15th place and Jared Van Elburg shot a 166 to tie for 32nd.
Elijah Lamoureux shot a 162 to finish in a tie for 24th place for Briar Cliff and Desmond Landin tied for 38th with a 168. Lucas Koster and Federico Acosta each shot a 169 to tie for 42nd place.
On Briar Cliff's No. 2 team, Connor Christiansen shot a 164 to finish in 30th place. Cory Pharand shot a 167 to tie for 35th and Andres Casal shot a 168 to tie for 38th. Hugo Perez Dorsey shot a 171 to tie for 47th place.
Cletus Petersen led Morningside's No. 3 team after shooting a 171.